New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Six people were arrested for allegedly abducting cab drivers and looting them, and stealing their vehicles near Kalindi Kunj area here, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended gang leader Dharamvir (21), Ravi (26), Mohd Sahib, Vicky, Raju and Heera (all aged 19 years) on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast district) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Three cars, a Swift Dzire running for online cab aggregator Ola, a Renault Lodgy and a WagonR, a dummy pistol, two knives and identity proofs stolen from victims were recovered from their possession, he added.

During interrogation, Dharamvir admitted to hailing cabs during late evenings at dark stretches of the city posing as a passengers and then overpowering the driver and looting him at knife point once the vehicle arrived, DCP Biswal added.

The accused would then leave the vehicle at a deserted area to be disposed of later, he said.

Three separate FIRs were lodged at police stations of Sarita Vihar and Amar Colony against the gang over alleged offences of abduction, robbery and causing hurt while committing robbery, the DCP added. PTI SKV IJT .

