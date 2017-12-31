New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The last day of the year saw pollution close to the emergency level in Delhi due to a fall in the wind speed and high moisture.

The day's average air quality index was recorded at 398, classified as 'very poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board ( CPCB).

The pollution graph maintained by the Central Air Quality Monitoring Room of the CPCB was indicative of the rapid fall in air quality.

The high levels of moisture manifested itself in the form of fog, which in turn trapped particulates. The levels will come down if the fog precipitates.

The levels of PM2.5 and PM10 were 297 and 499.8 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3) at 7 PM, within touching distance of the emergency levels.

According to the Centre-notified Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of sweeping measures including odd-even and ban on construction activities are to be enforced when PM.2.5 and PM10 turn 300 and 500 respectively and persist for 48 hours at a stretch.

These measures were in place for over a week in November when pollution had risen alarmingly, engulfing the city in a thick blanket of smog. PTI SBR ASK ASK .

