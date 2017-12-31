New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Major General Anil Khosla, Military Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, has been given one month extension, till January end, according to an official order.

The competent authority has approved extension in service of Khosla for a period of one month beyond December 31, 2017, said the order issued recently by the personnel ministry. PTI AKV AQS .

