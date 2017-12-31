New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The following are PTI's top stories at 5:30 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE NATION DEL34 JK-3RDLD ATTACK 4 jawans, 3 terrorists killed in pre-dawn attack in Pulwama: CRPF Srinagar: Heavily-armed terrorists launch pre-dawn attack on CRPF camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, kill four security personnel and injure three others, an official says.

DEL18 JK-ATTACK-DGP Security forces had input about militant attack: J-K DGP Srinagar: Director General of Police S P Vaid says security forces had input about an impending militant strike in Kashmir Valley.

DEL32 POL-ATTACK LD CONG Pulwama attack sign of failure of PM's foreign policy: Congress New Delhi: Congress slams government over an attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, says it's a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

MDS1 TN-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth declares political debut, to launch party Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth announces political debut, says will launch party which will contest the next state polls.

BOM4 MH-FIRE-ARREST Kamala Mills fire: Two relatives of pub owners arrested Mumbai: Police arrest two persons for allegedly providing shelter to the owners of '1-Above' pub. The owners were booked after a major fire at the pub claimed 14 lives on Friday.

DEL28 PM-LD TRIPLE TALAQ Muslim women have found way to free themselves of practice of triple talaq: PM New Delhi: In his first remarks on instant triple talaq after a bill banning it was cleared by Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Muslim women have finally found a way to "free" themselves from the practice.

DEL31 HAJ-PM-NAQVI Women wanting to go for Haj without Mehram to be exempt from lottery: Naqvi New Delhi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi assures women, who have applied to go for Haj without 'Mehram', they will be exempted from the lottery system and will be allowed to proceed on the annual pilgrimage.

DEL24 PM-MANNKIBAAT-VOTERS Votes of youths will be bedrock of New India: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges those who turn 18 tomorrow to register themselves as electors, says their votes would prove to be the bedrock of New India.

DEL30 AVI-LD-IGI FOG Season's worst fog hits over 200 flights New Delhi: More than 200 planes delayed, diverted or cancelled as the season's "worst" fog reduced visibility to 50 metres at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

MDS2 TN-FISHERMEN 13 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy Rameswaram (TN): Sri Lankan Navy arrests 13 fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu close to the island nation's coast, officials say.

FOREIGN FGN12 AFGHAN-2NDLD BLAST 12 dead in suicide attack on Afghan funeral: officials Jalalabad: Twelve people killed and 14 others wounded in a suicide attack at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, officials say. (AFP) FGN13 AUS-PLANE-LD CRASH Six dead after Sydney seaplane crash Sydney: Six people killed after a seaplane crashes into a river in Australia, police say.

BOM2 GJ-NITIN PATEL-SHAH Sulking Guj dy CM agrees to take charge as Shah placates him Ahmedabad: A brewing crisis in the Gujarat government seems to have blown over after BJP president Amit Shah reaches out to sulking deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who had delayed taking charge over not getting portfolios of his choice in the new Cabinet. PTI ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.