Los Angeles, Dec 31 (PTI) Actor Hugh Jackman believes the changing landscape in the TV industry has forced Hollywood filmmakers to do better in order to get people to watch movies in cinemas.

The "Greatest Showman" actor said the TV industry is going through a rapid change with high quality writing and acting.

"There's been now for a while this belief and this commitment to giving people more than they expect, changing things up, taking some risk," Jackman told Collider.

"The landscape in TV has been changing so rapidly and there's such high quality - high-quality writing and acting - and that it's inevitable. If we're gonna convince people to go out to a cinema, we have to give them more than they're gonna get at home," he added. PTI RB SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.