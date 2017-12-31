Uttarkashi, Dec 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the ITBP camp in Matli on the Indo-China border this evening to spend the new year with jawans who brave sub-zero temperatures during the winter as they secure the country's frontiers.

The Home Minister was given a guard of honour by the 12th battalion of the ITBP and accorded a warm welcome by BJP leaders including Gangotri MLA Gopal Singh Rawat and a host of senior officials as he arrived.

The Union minister took stock of the ITBP's establishment there and took part in a function organised to mark the end of 2017.

After spending the night with the border bravehearts, the minister will proceed on the new year's day to the Nelang valley about 120 km from here.

He will meet soldiers and take stock of the situation at about ten border posts located in the Nelang valley including the Naga and PDA posts before returning to Delhi, an official said. PTI Corr ALM ADS .

