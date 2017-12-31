Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today urged people to resolve to build Punjab as a frontrunner state through inclusive growth so that the fruits of development percolate to the grassroots level.

Singh said this in message on year's eve and also extended his greetings to the people in Punjab and Punjabis across the globe.

He hoped that 2018 would usher in a new era of growth and development for Punjab.

He exhorted the people of Punjab to work zealously and ensure development and progress.

Singh reaffirmed his government's commitment to propel the state on the path of growth, besides cementing the bonds of communal harmony, peace, amity and brotherhood. PTI SUN SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.