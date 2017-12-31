Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) Thousands of people thronged popular tourist spots in the city such as the Victoria Memorial, the Alipore Zoo and the Eco Park during the day, while New year's eve revellers headed towards the brightly illuminated Park Street area as dusk set in.

People went for strolls at Park Street, the Christmas-New Year celebration spot since the British rule.

The area houses a number of popular pubs and eateries such as Trincas, Mocambo, Olypub that were filled to capacity with long queues seen outside.

Aroma of confectioneries wafted through the air as party-goers walked past the Flury's which was bursting at the seams.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people on the occasion in a tweet: "Smile Smile Always Smile.

Happy New Year 2018." To ensure there is no threat to revelry, the police have made heavy security bandobast setting up CCTV cameras to keep a hawk's eye on the proceedings.

"Over one thousand police personnel, including hundreds of policewomen, are mingling among the crowd at Park Street which is witnessing the largest turnout at midnight and keeping vigil on the movement of crowd," a Kolkata Police official said.

Any misbehaviour with women will invite strict action, he said.

While watch towers have been erected at Park Street and at some other major spots, a Quick Response Team would be kept ready to avert any eventuality, the official said adding that apart from CCTV, drones were also put to use to keep the crowd under watch.

Meanwhile, Fire Brigade personnel were continuously monitoring safety standards in pubs in the city in the backdrop of recent Mumbai blaze which claimed 14 lives.

Amina Khatoon, a Bangladeshi visitor, said she loved the illumination in Park Street. Amina, part of a 10-member group of family and friends, said they had visited the '7 Wonders at Eco Park' and the M P Birla Planetarium earlier in the day.

Large crowds were also seen outside amusement parks in the city and districts. PTI SUS NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.