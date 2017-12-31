Dindigul (TN), Dec 31 (PTI) Seven people, including three children and two women, were killed and a few were injured in a collision between two buses in the district today, police said.

The victims were passengers of a private bus coming from Palani to Dindigul, they said.

Their vehicle collided head-on with a state transport bus proceeding towards Coimbatore from here.

The mishap occurred at Moolachatram, about 20 kms from here, police said, adding the exact number of those injured was not known. PTI CORR VIJ RC GVS .

