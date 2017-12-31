Jalalabad (Afghanistan), Dec 31 (AFP) A suicide attacker blew himself up at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan today, killing at least six people and wounding 11 others, officials said.

"The attacker detonated himself during the funeral ceremony for a former governor of Haska Mina district who died recently of natural causes," the Nangarhar provincial governor's office said in a statement. (AFP) ZH .

