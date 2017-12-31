Krishnagar (WB), Dec 31 (PTI) A 17-year-old student was allegedly raped by a youth at Naduria under Kotoali police station area of Nadia district, police said today.

The girl, a class XI student, was returning from computer class yesterday evening when the incident occurred.

She told her parents about it after returning home and her father lodged a police complaint.

The police were searching for the accused who is absconding. PTI COR NN .

