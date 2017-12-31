Nagpur, Dec 30 (PTI) Three flights headed for Delhi had to be diverted to Nagpur airport due to dense fog, aviation officials said today.

Senior Airport Director Vijay Mulekar said that CZ3027- China Southern Airlines, FZ41-FlyDubai and G8421- Go Air flights destined for Delhi were diverted to Nagpur due to poor visibility in the early hours today.

The flights later took off in the next one hour to Delhi, said officials. PTI CLS BNM .

