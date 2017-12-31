Imphal, Dec 31 (PTI) Three militants were arrested by security personnel from Imphal East district.

The three militants of the newly floated United Naga People Council were arrested by a combined team of police and Assam Rifles from Lamlai Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district, an Assam Rifles release said yesterday night.

One 9 mm pistol along with five live rounds, three mobile phones and a two wheeler were seized from the possession of the arrested militants. PTI COR RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.