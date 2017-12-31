Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and various political party leaders today greeted people on the eve of new year.

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu at the dawn of New Year 2018", Purohit said.

"On this happy occasion let us all resolve to work together in a spirit of harmony and friendship to usher in progress and development so as to create a brighter and better tomorrow", he said in a Raj Bhavan release.

"May we all direct our efforts to make our nation peaceful, strong and prosperous", he said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami in his greetings message appealed the people to make use of the various schemes implemented by the government and said everyone should unite and work for the welfare of the state.

MDMK Chief Vaiko, PMK President S Ramadoss, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan also extended their new year greetings on the occasion. PTI VIJ RC .

