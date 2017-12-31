Phagwara, Dec 31 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle today, police said.

The deceased, identified as Manak and Ishu, both aged 18, were residents of Jalandhar.

The two were coming from Goraya side on a bike when a vehicle hit them at a place near Chachoki village on National Highway 1, they said.

Urban Estate police post incharge Mukhtiar Singh said that a case for causing death due to negligence was registered against the driver of the unknown vehicle.

The police said visibility level in the area where the accident occurred was low due to fog. PTI CORR SUN TR HP SNE .

