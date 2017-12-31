Greater Noida, Dec 31 (PTI) Two women along with their three children went missing on December 28 from Kasna area here, the police said today.

According to the missing report filed by one Bunty, his wife with their 3-year-old son along with neighbour Pooja and her two children, 3-year-old Priyank and one-year-old Priyanshu, had gone to a market on December 28 and did not return, they said.

A manhunt has been launched to trace the missing women and the children, the police said. PTI CORR NSD .

