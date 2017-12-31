Shimla, Dec 30 (PTI) Vineet Chowdhary, a 1982 batch IAS officer of Himachal cadre, was today appointed chief secretary to the Himachal government.

Chowdhary replaced Vidya Charan Pharka, who was appointed chief secretary on June 1, 2016, superseding six senior IAS officers, including Chowdhary who had proceeded on leave under protest.

He had filed a case in the Central Administrative Tribunal and following directions of the tribunal, he was appointed principal advisor to the state government.

The BJP had made super session of senior officers a major issue and promised to undo the "injustice" done to senior officers.

Pharka had superseded Deepak Shanan, Ajay Mittal, Vineet Chowdhary, Upma Chowdhary, Bharti Sihag and A R Sihag. Shanan has since retired while others are on central deputation as secretary or equivalent posts.

Pharka, a 1983 batch officer, has now been posted as principal advisor to government.

The BJP-led state government also appointed senior advocate Ashok Sharma as Advocate General to the government.

PTI PCL SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.