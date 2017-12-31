Coimbatore, Dec 31 (PTI) Suspecting his wife's fidelity, a watchman made a vain attempt to set her ablaze at their house near Periyanaickenpalayam on the city outskrits today.

Police said Pappusamy, a watchman at a mobile shop and a habitual drunkard, used to frequently pick up quarrels with his wife over various issues.

Unable to bear it, she had left for her house three days ago, but returned after being persuaded by her husband, they said.

Suspecting her fidelity, he doused her with kerosene from the stove in the kitchen and set her ablaze. Hearing her screams her two sons rushed in from another room, doused the flames and rushed her to the Government Hospital here, where she is being treated, police said.

A search was on for Pappusamy, who was absconding, police said. PTI NVM APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.