Greater Noida, Dec 31 (PTI) A woman, who lives at an apartment in Bisrakh, has lodged an FIR alleging that some persons were posting derogatory remarks against her on the housing society's Whatsapp group.

Bisrakh SHO Ajay Sharma said the matter was being investigated.

The woman has alleged that three persons were harassing her and indulging in character assassination by posting derogatory remarks against her on the Whatsapp group, he said.

Her tiff with the three accused men began during a fund collection drive for a function in the society, he added.

"This flared up and the police are investigating the character assassination and derogatory remarks complaint," the official said. PTI CORR ADS .

