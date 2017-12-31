Mathura, Dec 31 (PTI) A young woman attempted to set herself on fire outside a police station here this afternoon but the bid was foiled by a lady constable, who snatched the match box from the former's hands, officials said.

"The woman had filed an FIR, which was found to be false.

However, she tried to immolate herself to put pressure on the police to act on her complaint but that bid was foiled," Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandra Dhar Gaud said.

A complaint would now be filed against her, DSP Gaud said.

The lady, a resident of Kosi Kalan town, had filed an FIR against a neighbour in the first week of December for allegedly raping her, police said.

Accusing police of inaction, she had reached the police station with her mother and brother, and doused herself with kerosene. PTI EOM IJT .

