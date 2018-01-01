Ahmedabad, Jan 1 (PTI) As many as 150 persons were arrested for drinking on New Year's eve here, police said.

Prohibition is in force in Gujarat since the state's inception in 1960.

Police registered 112 cases involving 150 persons under the Gujarat Prohibition Act for being inebriated in various parts of the city last night.

"Thanks to intensive patrolling in every nook and corner of the city, 150 drunk persons were arrested on the night of December 31. All have been booked under the Prohibition Act," said Deputy Superintendent of Police M K Rana.

Police also raided a liquor warehouse in Nikol area and seized 722 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth around Rs 4 lakh, he said.

Fifty-nine bootleggers were arrested under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act during the last week of December, said Rana.

Some 40 police stations in the city had deployed one patrolling vehicle each to catch those who consume liquor on New Year's eve. Each vehicle carried a poster which described it as `special vehicle to catch drunk persons'. PTI PJT PD KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.