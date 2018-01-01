Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) The first session of the newly- elected Himachal Pradesh Assembly would commence on January 9 at Tapovan Complex in Dharamsala.

A notification to this effect was issued by Governor Acharya Devvrat here today.

The session, concluding on January 12, would have four sittings. Election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker would also be held during the brief session.

The previous Congress government had in 2005 started the practice of holding the Winter Session of the Assembly in Dharamsala.

It had, in January last year, also declared Dharamsala the second capital of Himachal Pradesh and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the status would continue.

On December 27, Jai Ram Thakur was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after the BJP won 44 out of 68 seats in the state assembly elections held on November 9 last year. PTI PCL NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.