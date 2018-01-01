Shillong, Jan 1 (PTI) A group of anti-graft activists and revelers in Meghalaya heralded the New Year by plunging into an icy-cold pool here with a resolve to uphold gender equality and remember the sacrifice of soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

They also pledged to fight against corruption during the feat which they have been doing to usher in the New Year, for the last 21 years.

Twenty-six people, including two women, plunged into the Crinoline swimming pool at sub-zero temperature at the stroke of midnight last night.

The group was led by former student activist and convener of the Mait Shaphrang Movement (MSM), Michael Syiem.

"This dip is all about inculcating in ourselves a fighting spirit to overcome the odds that we are facing today," Syiem told PTI.

To add to the challenge, 70 ice-blocks were lobbed into the pool at 11 PM and taking the plunge in the cold water was the most challenging thing an individual could do at midnight, he said.

While saluting all the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country, Syiem said he and his fellow activists also sought to bring about gender equality in Meghalaya.

For 68 year-old Disil Nongrum, the oldest participant, a dive into that icy pool was a challenge that he overcame in the first few minutes of the New Year itself.

Among those who participated in the dip was a 62-year -old heart patient.

The New Year was a grand celebration in the state with those who waited in their private fireplace for the midnight bell to ring and those who revelled in parties in hotels and other places.

Governor Ganga Prasad and Chief Minister Mukul Sangma have also greeted the people on the occasion. PTI JOP MM MM .

