Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) The second unit of NTPC's plant at Kudgi in the state has commenced commercial operations, benefiting Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The major beneficiary will be Karnataka, which will get an allocation of 54 per cent of power generated from the two plants in Vijayapura district.

With commercial operation of the second plant yesterday, power generation capacity of its Kudgi project increased to 1,600 MW,National Thermal Power Corporation said in a release.

NTPC said two of the three units it planned in Vijayapura, each with 800 MW power generation capacity, have started operations.

It said power generated from this project is expected to substantially mitigate the power deficit of the beneficiaries.

NTPC said the second unit is its first project in Karnataka with a state-of-the-art plant.

"The state-of-the-art plant has super critical technology and high efficiency, thereby minimising the emissions and protecting the environment," NTPC said.

The first unit commenced commercial generation on July 31 this year and has nearly generated 1,900 million units at a Plant Load Factor of 63.76 per cent as on December 31.

NTPC said the third unit is in an advanced stage of readiness and was likely to commence commercial generation this year.

The power is being evacuated to the southern grid through the 400 KV lines, it said. PTI GMS RA APR APR .

