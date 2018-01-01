Sambhal (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Three persons were killed and four others injured today when a speeding truck ran over them on the Sambhal-Moradabad road here, police said.

The accident occurred this morning when the truck collided with a pickup truck and later ran over the persons, who were sitting next to a bonfire, Circle Officer, Sambhal, Gamleshwar Viltoria said.

The impact of the collision was so huge that the pickup truck overturned, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh (58), Islam (45) and Jabar Singh (40).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said. PTI CORR NAV AQS .

