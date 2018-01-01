Mathura, Jan 1 (PTI) Four officials of the Mathura district jail were suspended today on charges of dereliction of duty after three undertrials escaped by climbing the boundary wall of the prison, an official said.

Jail wardens Sonveer Singh, Abhay Ram, Vijai Singh and Hirendra were suspended today for dereliction of duty, DIG Prison Sanjeev Tripathi said.

The three inmates - Rahul of Jalesar town in Etah district, Sanjay of Agra and Kallu of Vrinadavan town in Mathura - lodged in barrack 17 scaled the boundary wall with the help of a bamboo stick.

While Rahul and Sanjay were arrested under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the IPC, Kallu was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

"The jail staff in Mathura were instructed to keep a strict vigil on an undertrial who attempted to commit suicide a few days ago. He was lodged in a barrack adjacent to the three prisoners," Tripathi said.

"The incident could have been avoided had the vigil on the aforesaid undertrial been maintained," he said.

District Jail Superintendent Shailendra Maitrey got the information about the escape on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"The undertrials managed to escape under the cover of fog," he said. PTI CORR SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.