Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Five persons were killed in a collision between a car and a bus in Haryana's Jhajjar district today, police said.

The accident occurred near Khativaas village.

Police said a few persons also sustained injuries in the incident and they were rushed to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) at Rohtak. PTI SUN AQS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.