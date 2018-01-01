5 killed in car-bus collision
Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Five persons were killed in a collision between a car and a bus in Haryana's Jhajjar district today, police said.
The accident occurred near Khativaas village.
Police said a few persons also sustained injuries in the incident and they were rushed to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) at Rohtak. PTI SUN AQS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.