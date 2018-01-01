Beijing, Jan 1 (PTI) Seven people were killed today when a minibus fell into the sea in east China's Jiangsu Province.

The minibus with 10 people in it plunged into the waters off the coast of Qidong City, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue work was immediately organised after the police in Qidong were alerted to the accident.

The vehicle has been salvaged.

Seven people in the car were confirmed dead and one is undergoing emergency treatment at a hospital, while the other two sustained minor injuries. PTI KJV ZH .

