Imperial Treasure (Dr M A M Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust) 56 Md Hesnain First Hunting Pleasure 57 S John Second Firebrand 55.5 Akshay Kumar Third Excellent Phoenix 58.5 C Umesh Fourth All Ran Won by: 1-1/2l,Neck,4-1/4l, Time: One minute 54.51 secs Tote: Rs.78 for win, Rs.21, Rs.8 and Rs.9 for placse Winner trained by: R Foley Favourite: Hunting Pleasure SHP: Rs.8 Quinella: Rs.144 Forecast: Rs.385 Tanala: Rs.1967 on 18 tickets.

