New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The finance ministry today said it will close subscription of 8 per cent Government Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003, with effect from tomorrow.

In 2003, the government came out with bonds offering 8 per cent interest to encourage retail investors to invest.

The bond was open for subscription April 21, 2003, and had a fixed tenure of 6 years. There was no upper limit for investment.

"The Government of India (GoI) announced here today that 8% GOI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on January 2, 2018," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The decision to discontinue the bond comes in the backdrop of declining interest rate in other saving instruments, especially the Post Office small saving schemes.

Last week the finance ministry had reduced interest rate on various small saving schemes by 0.2 per cent.

Following the reduction, term deposits of 1-5 years will fetch a lower interest rate of 6.6-7.4 per cent, to be paid quarterly, while the five-year recurring deposit interest is pegged at 6.9 per cent. PTI JD CS BAL .

