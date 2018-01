Perfect Balance (Mr.S.Goyani & Mr.Divya Chawcharia.) 55.5 C.

Alford first, Day Flower 59 B. Mahesh second, Avilome Vilome 57.5 crd 55.5 Nikhil Naidu third and Empowered 57.5 crd 53.5 R S Bhati fourth All Ran Won by 4, 1, and S.Head Time: 1m 06.889 secs Tote: Rs 16/-for win, Rs 10/-, Rs 21/-, and Rs 73/- for places Fc: Rs 149/- Shp: Rs 56/- Thp : 152/- Tanala: Rs 1454/- Favourtie: Perfect Balance Winner Trained by: Patrick Quinn.

