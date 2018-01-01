Be My Sunshine (Mr Dhruv Kumar Futunani) 53 C Umesh First Country's King 53.5 Saddam Hussain Second Queen of Clubs 60 R Vaibhav Third Good fortune 59.5 C A Brisson Fourth All Ran Won by: 4-1/2l,1-1/2l,2-1/4l, Time: One minute 13.42 secs Tote: Rs.25 for win, Rs.7,Rs.8 and Rs.7 for places Winner trained by: Huma Malick Favourite: Free Speech SHP: Rs.24 Quinella: Rs.47 Forecast: Rs.167 Tanala: Rs.503 on 76 tickets.

PTI COR rc MVV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.