Centre Coimbatore,Jan 1 (PTI) Ninety nine BSF personnel attended an intense 14-day 'Hatha Yoga' programme at Isha Yoga Centre here, at the conclusion of which many were additionally equipped as trainers for their colleagues in the force.

They were trained in the ancient and powerful practises of Upa-Yoga, Angamardana and Surya Kriya and also initiated into 'Aum' chanting and Isha Kriya, a release from Isha said.

Many of them were additionally equipped as Isha Hatha Yoga trainers to train other Border Security Force personnel in these yogic practises, it said.

Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, who earlier this year addressed senior BSF officials on the need to offer yoga to those protecting the country, expressed hope that 'Seema Praharis', as BSF personnel are referred to, would make full use of these 'technologies of well-being' and better equip themselves to guard the frontiers of the nation.

Stewarded by BSF Training Directorate, this was the first of such programmes in a series,initiated with the objective of disseminating the ancient technologies of well-being within the BSF, it said.

The contingent, comprising a Deputy Commandant, Assistant Commandants, Inspectors, Sub Inspectors and constables, went through the regimen which included twice a day practise sessions and classroom sessions every day.

The Hatha yoga programme began on December 20 and ended this evening. PTI NVM APR APR .

