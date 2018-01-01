Acrysil acquires additional 3.75% in Homestyle Products
New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Stainless steel kitchen sink maker Acrysil Ltd today said it has acquired additional 3.75 per cent stake in the UK-based company Homestyle Products.
The acquisition has been done through the company's wholly-owned subsidiary and the total equity stake in kitchen sink distribution firm Homestyle Products is now increased to 98.75 per cent, Acrysil Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The stock closed 1.99 per cent up at Rs 601.85 on BSE.
