New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Stainless steel kitchen sink maker Acrysil Ltd today said it has acquired additional 3.75 per cent stake in the UK-based company Homestyle Products.

The acquisition has been done through the company's wholly-owned subsidiary and the total equity stake in kitchen sink distribution firm Homestyle Products is now increased to 98.75 per cent, Acrysil Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The stock closed 1.99 per cent up at Rs 601.85 on BSE.

