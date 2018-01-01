New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Minister of State (MoS) for Health, Anupriya Patel, who had suffered minor injuries in the head in a road mishap while going for a condolence meeting in Allahabad, is fine now, a senior ministry official said today.

Patel and a few people accompanying her were injured when four vehicles of their convoy collided with each other in Allahabad.

She was on her way to attend a condolence meeting in Gajni gram sabha.

Patel attended the condolence meeting and later got herself examined at AIIMS after she returned to Delhi.

"She is doing fine now. She yesterday was examined by doctors at AIIMS and her CT scan also came out to be normal.

She is not admitted to hospital but not going to office," said the official. PTI PLB ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.