Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) The Army today bid farewell to Sepoy Jagsir Singh who was killed in yesterday's ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised in honour of the soldier, who laid down his life guarding the nation's frontiers while serving at the Line of Control (LoC) in Noushera sector, a defence Spokesman said.

A military send off was organised, wherein, General Officer Commanding (GOC), among other military dignitaries, laid wreaths on behalf of Lt Gen D Anbu, Army Commander, Northern Command and Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps.

Singh, 32, hailed from Lohgarh Thakhran Wala village in Firozepur district of Punjab. He is survived by his wife Mohinder Pall Kaur, two daughters and one son.

"He was a dedicated, brave and sincere soldier and a thorough professional. The nation will remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. He will continue to motivate the future generations," the spokesman said. PTI AB SNE .

