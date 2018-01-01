Atul Auto December sales up 13 pc at 2,890 units
New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto today reported a 13.07 per cent increase in sales at 2,890 units in December.
The company had sold 2,556 units in the same month of last fiscal, Atul Auto said in a BSE filing.
In April-December this fiscal, total sales stood at 31,120 units as against 30,410 units in the year-ago period, up 2.33 per cent, it added.
Shares of Atul Auto ended 0.52 per cent up at Rs 459.95 apiece on BSE today. PTI PRJ SBT .
