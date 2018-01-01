Ludhiana, Jan 1 (PTI) Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana Pardeep Kumar Agrawal today asked the people to be cautious of fraudsters claiming that cash benefits were being offered under the Centre's flagship Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme (BBBP).

He said it has come to his notice that some fraudsters were befooling people that Rs 2 lakh will be given to the girls under the scheme, which, he said, was "totally baseless".

"No money is given to girls in mode of cash or through banks," Agarwal said.

He appealed to the people to beware of the fraudsters selling and filling unauthorised forms.

In a statement, Agarwal said fraudsters were making money by duping innocent people.

He said that the Centre's flagship scheme was running in 20 districts of the state.

BBBP, a centrally-sponsored scheme, was rolled out on January 22, 2015, at Panipat in Haryana with the objective to prevent gender-biased sex selection elimination, and ensure survival, protection, education and participation of girl child. PTI SUN AQS .

