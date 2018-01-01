Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) The BJP Karnataka unit today came down on state minister for minority welfare Tanveer Sait for opposing the bill banning instant triple Talaq.

The BJP demanded the Congress central leadership clarify its stand in the wake of Sait's statement.

Two days ago, Sait had told reporters that it was not proper to frame rules on personal beliefs that are against the tenets of Islam and Muslim Personal Law Board has opposed it.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson S Suresh Kumar told reporters here that the bill abolishing triple Talaq is a step towards empowering Muslim women.

The Centre has also announced that henceforth Muslim women can go for Hajj alone which was prohibited earlier.

"There were rules which said that women can go for Hajj only with men. That restriction will be removed," said Kumar.

In this context, he took a dig at Sait for his "regressive" stand on triple Talaq.

"We want to know from the Congress leadership whether it is the party's stand. The party has to clarify," said Kumar.

