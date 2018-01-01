Patna, Jan 1 (PTI) Cold day condition is likely to prevail at many places in Bihar such as Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur, and Patna district administration has suspended academic activities up to class VIII from tomorrow.

Cold day condition is declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degree C or lower and the maximum temperature registers 4.5 to 6.4 degree below the normal maximum temperature, the Met office said.

In view of the prevalent weather condition, Patna District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agarwal suspended academic activities till Class VIII up to January 6.

The DM has also ordered the school authorities to hold classes after 9:30 a m in all government and private schools when they reopen after January 6.

People of Patna witnessed foggy morning today but enjoyed bright sunshine in the afternoon on the New Year's Day.

As per the Met bulletin, Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degree Celsius and a maximum of 17 degree C, 5 notches below its normal temperature of 22 degree C.

Gaya witnessed severe cold day condition today with a minimum temperature of 8.6 degree C and a maximum of 14.2 degree C which is 8 degrees below its normal maximum.

Bhagalpur's minimum temperature was 7.8 degree C while its maximum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degree C, the weathermen said.

Punrea registered 10.4 degree C and 19.6 degree C as its minimum and maximum temperatures respectively.

The state's lowest minimum temperature today was recorded at 7.3 degree C at Chapra in Saran district.

In its forecast, the Met department said Patna, Purnea and Bhagalpur may witness dense fog in the morning and clear sky later.

Gaya, on the other hand, is likely to witness very dense fog in morning. PTI AR NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.