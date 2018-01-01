Criminal who escaped from police custody arrested
By PTI | Published: 01st January 2018 06:19 PM |
Last Updated: 01st January 2018 06:16 PM | A+A A- |
Noida, Jan 1 (PTI) A notorious criminal, who had escaped from Etah police custody six months ago, was arrested here, a police officer said today.
Sonu alias Sobran, carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his head, was arrested last night after a brief shoot-out with police, the officer said.
Several cases of loot and robbery were registered against Sonu at various police stations, he said.
Meanwhile, Sector-58 police arrested four suspected criminals yesterday and seized two country-made pistols, two motorcycles and several smartphones from their possession.
They were identified as Mukeem, Nafees, Asraf and Pramod, the police said. PTI CORR SNE .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.