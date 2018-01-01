Noida, Jan 1 (PTI) A notorious criminal, who had escaped from Etah police custody six months ago, was arrested here, a police officer said today.

Sonu alias Sobran, carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his head, was arrested last night after a brief shoot-out with police, the officer said.

Several cases of loot and robbery were registered against Sonu at various police stations, he said.

Meanwhile, Sector-58 police arrested four suspected criminals yesterday and seized two country-made pistols, two motorcycles and several smartphones from their possession.

They were identified as Mukeem, Nafees, Asraf and Pramod, the police said. PTI CORR SNE .

