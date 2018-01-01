soldier in Jammu Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Hundreds of people with moist eyes today joined the funeral prayers of a CRPF jawan, killed along with four colleagues in a terror attack in south Kashmir, in his hometown in Rajouri district, while the Army bid farewell to a soldier who sacrificed his life guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Wrapped in tricolour, the coffin containing the body of CRPF Head Constable Mohammad Tufail was laid to rest with full honours at his Dodasan village this afternoon.

The jawan along with four others were killed when three terrorists stormed their camp in Pulwama district yesterday.

The three assailants were also gunned down by the forces.

A large number of people joined his funeral prayers as senior police, civil and security force officers laid a wreath at the coffin.

" The new year begins with a sad note as village Dodasan in Rajouri prepares to receive the body of martyr CRPF cop Mohammad Tufail," Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said in a tweet prior to the funeral prayers.

Jammu-based White Knight Corps of Army also bid farewell to the soldier who attained martyrdom on the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district yesterday.

"A wreath laying ceremony was organised in honour of the brave heart Sepoy Jagsir Singh, who laid down his life guarding the nation's frontiers while serving at the LoC in Nowshera sector," a defence spokesman said.

He said that a military send off was organised, wherein General Officer Commanding 25 Infantry Division among other military dignitaries, laid wreaths on behalf of Army Commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen D Anbu, and GOC White Knight Corps Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh.

Sepoy Jagsir Singh,32, belonged to Village Lohgarh Thakhran Wala in Firozepur district of Punjab and is survived by his wife Mohinder Pal Kaur, two daughters and a son.

"The soldier was a dedicated, brave and sincere soldier and a thorough professional. The nation will remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesman said. PTI TAS ADS .

