Mannargudi (TN), Jan 1 (PTI) Sidelined AIADMK leader, T T V Dhinakaran today said cases filed against him will not have any impact on his political career.

Dhinakaran, who took oath as a member of the state assembly on December 29, said he would thank voters in the R K Nagar constitutency, from where he was elected, on Wednesday.

Cases pending against him include a Foreign Exchange Regulations Act (FERA) case.

Dhinakaran, who contested the December 21 bypoll as an independent, defeated AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes, dealing a blow to the ruling camp headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

The byelection was held to fill the vacancy caused by death of then sitting member Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.

