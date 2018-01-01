Dhinakaran to visit R K Nagar on Jan 3 to thank voters
By PTI | Published: 01st January 2018 06:35 PM |
Last Updated: 01st January 2018 06:31 PM | A+A A- |
Mannargudi (TN), Jan 1 (PTI) Sidelined AIADMK leader, T T V Dhinakaran today said cases filed against him will not have any impact on his political career.
Dhinakaran, who took oath as a member of the state assembly on December 29, said he would thank voters in the R K Nagar constitutency, from where he was elected, on Wednesday.
Cases pending against him include a Foreign Exchange Regulations Act (FERA) case.
Dhinakaran, who contested the December 21 bypoll as an independent, defeated AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes, dealing a blow to the ruling camp headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
The byelection was held to fill the vacancy caused by death of then sitting member Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.
PTI COR SSN BN .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.