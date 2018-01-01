Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) Doctors in Kerala will go on strike tomorrow as part of a nationwide protest against various provisions in the Centre's proposed National Medical Commission Bill.

As part of the stir, doctors belonging to the Indian Medical Association in all hospitals would go on a dawn-to-dusk 12-hour strike, IMA State Prsident E K Ummer said in a statement here.

However, he said doctors would attend to emergency cases.

The doctors also planned to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan here as part of their protest.

The bill has provisions that would adversely affect the health sector and medical education in the country, he alleged.

A bill to replace the apex medical education regulator -- Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, to ensure transparency, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 29.

PTI JRK BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.