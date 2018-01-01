Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh today conducted an aerial survey of two proposed sites for the new Jammu airport.

The deputy chief minister conducted the survey in Samba and Nagrota areas, an official spokesman said.

He said Singh was accompanied by divisional commissioner, Jammu, Mandeep K Bhandari and deputy commissioners of Jammu and Samba districts.

Last month, the Centre agreed to a state government proposal for a new airport of international standards in Jammu. PTI TAS ADS .

