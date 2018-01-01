New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has attached assets worth Rs 4.23 crore of a "notorious criminal" based in Bihar's Munger district.

The central probe agency said the assets attached of Bharat Yadav included a hotel, plots and some life insurance policies.

Yadav is a notorious criminal of Munger. He was involved in various criminal activities such as murder, dacoity, extortion, forgery etc, the ED said in a statement.

FIRs registered against Yadav became the basis for the ED to file a criminal case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A probe revealed that Yadav had "accumulated a huge amount of cash by indulging in criminal activities", it said. It was found that the proceeds of crime were laundered and used for acquiring immovable and movable assets in his name and in the name of his family members.

The properties attached include several plots at Jamalpur in Munger and Deoghar, hotel 'White House' at Jamalpur, cash in a number of bank accounts and LIC policies totalling Rs 4.23 crore, it said. PTI NES GVS .

