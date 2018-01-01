By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 1 (PTI) Eminent Indians, including Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and movie superstar Kamal Haasan will address the 15th edition of the annual India conference at Harvard University.

The theme of this yearÂ’s conference, to be held on February 10 and 11, is 'India Â– Disruptive Innovations'.

The conference will bring together business leaders, entertainment professionals, government officials, philanthropists, and many other leaders to engage in a conversation about IndiaÂ’s path to global leadership, a press release said.

"We aim to bring together India's thought leaders for a weekend of discussions and brainstorming sessions to unravel these exciting opportunities that lay ahead for our country," said the event's student organisers.

Other panelists include Telangana Minister for IT, Industry and Commerce K T Rama Rao; BJP MP Poonam Mahajan; actress Divya Spandana who is in-charge of social media for Indian National Congress and Nitin Paranjpe, ex-CEO of Unilever India and current president of Unilever Home Care.

Quality Council of India Chairman Adil Zainulbhai; KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar, Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, eminent author Amish Tripathi, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherji and journalists Rahul Kanwal and Nidhi Razdan are expected to be among other speakers. PTI LKJ CHT .

