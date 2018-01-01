Jamui, Jan 1 (PTI) Five persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Bihar's Jamui district today, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandramandih police station, Dipak Kumar said the incident occurred on Deoghar-Chakai main road near Bishunpur village.

All the five persons - aged between 30 to 35 years - were killed on the spot, the SHO said. PTI CORR AR RG .

