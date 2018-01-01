Panaji, Jan 1 (PTI) The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has accused the ruling BJP's alliance partner the Goa Forward Party (GFP) of striking a "deal" with the saffron party in run-up to the state assembly polls held last year.

AAP also alleged that GFP president Vijai Sardesai had entered into a deal with Manohar Parrikar before the polls.

Hitting back, the GFP said the AAP was "hoisted" by the BJP during elections.

In the 2017 assembly polls, AAP drew a blank.

Though the Congress had emerged as the single largest party, the runner-up BJP cobbled up an alliance with the GFP, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and Independent MLAs to form the coalition government under Parrikar.

"AAP makes a categoric statement accusing Vijay Sardesai of fooling the people of Goa by seeking their mandate with his anti-BJP/Parrikar claims whereas in reality he had, long before elections, struck a deal with Parrikar to form the unholy alliance," AAP's Goa general secretary Pradip Padgaonkar said in a press release.

Padgaonkar alleged the Parrikar government was a "no-starter".

"Vijai has claimed that Parrikar is working on non-political issues which affect the common man one of which is garbage. Where is the plan of action?. The government is a non starter in dealing with garbage and issues concerning the people," the AAP leader said.

He said the issues that are meant to incite people are being raked up for political gains.

"People of Goa are realising that attention has been diverted by pushing people into agitations such as coal, river nationalisation and now Mahadeyi river water to cover up failures of government," Padgaonkar said.

He asked the GFP to come clean on core issues which affect "Goenkarponn" (Goans and Goanness) and resolve to fulfill the promises it has made to the people of Goa.

Reacting to the statement, GFP Spokesman Trajano D'Mello today said there was evidence to show that AAP was propped up by the BJP in the polls.

"If not for the presence of the Goa Forward, they (AAP) might have captured about 20 per cent of the votes giving the BJP a clear mandate of 21 or more seats," he said.

He said AAP had exposed its "nervousness" by making allegations against Sardesai.

"Entire Goa knows about the compulsions of the Goa Forward and Sardesai to stitch the alliance with the BJP," D'Mello said.

He said the interest of "Goen, Goenkar and Goenkarponn (Goa, Goans and Goanness) are safeguarded under the BJP government and various developmental works are being planned to be implemented". PTI RPS NSK .

