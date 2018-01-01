Panaji, Jan 1 (PTI) Hundreds of revellers thronged the picturesque beaches in Goa last night to usher in the New Year amid the dazzling fireworks and dance parties.

The roads leading to the beaches in North Goa and the highway connecting Panaji to Margao witnessed traffic jams last evening as the visitors gathered in large numbers to witness the last sunset of 2017.

The 105-km long coastline of Goa turned into a party zone since the last few days with tourists pouring into the coastal state to welcome the New Year.

The local Christian population attended midnight masses in various churches across the state to mark the beginning of 2018.

The Goa police maintained a strict vigil along the coast. Around 300 police personnel were deployed on the Baga-Sinquerim beach belt in North Goa to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The shacks along the beaches attracted the visitors with live music performances and display of fireworks. PTI RPS GK .

